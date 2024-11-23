We Passed Exam of Democracy in Jharkhand, Says CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of the state for INDIA bloc’s stellar performance in the assembly polls, asserting that it passed the exam of democracy.

The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress , RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation won 56 out of the 81 seats.

Soren won from the Barhait seat by a margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP ’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

“We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand; we will finalise our strategy after the election results,” Soren said at a press conference here.

CM Hemant Soren

“I express my gratitude to the people for this stupendous performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said “Soren is the CM of Jharkhand and will continue to remain so”.

Later in a video message, Soren said: “Let’s resolve to remove Jharkhand’s ‘backward’ tag and try to make it developed. We solicit peoples’ suggestions for improving industry, education and agriculture.” He also asserted that the coalition will transform “our state into a ‘golden Jharkhand’ with ‘Abua Raj’ (self-governance)”.