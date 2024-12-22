We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community, Ensured Basic Amenities in Tripura: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday highlighted the settlement of Bru-Reang community in Tripura, stating that the BJP government in the state worked for the settlement of 40,000 people from the community and ensured them education and clean water.

Speaking at a public rally, the Union Home Minister alleged the opposition CPI(M) and Congress had ignored the community during their tenure in the state.

"...The people of the Bru-Reang community were living in very adverse conditions. They did not have water, electricity and toilet facilities. The CPI(M) ruled Tripura for 35 years and the Congress also ruled the state for many years, but they never worried about the plight of the people of the Bru-Reang community. After the BJP government was formed in Tripura, we settled 40,000 people and made excellent arrangements for education and clean water," he said.

Shah on Sunday also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore at the Kulai RF Village Ground in Dhalai district.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah called upon the chief ministers, governors, and people of the northeast to spare no effort to make the region drug and addiction-free within the "shortest possible time."

Addressing the 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Agartala, he said the larger target is to make "entire India drug-free."

"During the past few years, this region has emerged as a major corridor and consumption centre of highly addictive and contraband drugs. A lot of work has been done in the last six years, but our speed is not enough. I request the chief ministers, governors and people of the northeast to spare no effort to make the region drug-free. We must all try together to get rid of this sin; the entire Northeast has to be drug and addiction-free within the shortest possible time. The larger target is to make the entire India drug-free," Shah said.

He further asserted that the time has come that every citizen of the Northeast should also get the rights given in the Constitution.