'We Took At Least 15 Bodies and Loaded Them in Ambulance': NDLS Coolie Shares Shocking Details of Deadly Stampede

New Delhi: A coolie, who has been working at the New Delhi Railway Station for over four decades, shared shocking details of the deadly stampede, that took place at around 10:00 pm on Saturday. Unprecedented rush at NDLS, for Maha Kumbh 2025, triggered a stampede situation that claimed 18 lives.

NDLS Coolie Reveals Why the Deadly Stampede Occurred

A coolie, who has been working at the New Delhi Railway Station for 44 years, said that he had never seen such a crowd before and also revealed why the stampede occurred.

He said, “I have been working as a coolie since 1981, but I never saw a crowd like this before. Prayagraj Special was supposed to leave from platform number 12, but it was shifted to platform number 16. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd waiting outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs.”

‘We Took At Least 15 Bodies and Loaded Them in Ambulance’

Recounting the deadly stampede, the coolie said that he, along with the help of some other people, loaded at least 15 bodies in the ambulance and how people were colliding and falling on the escalator and stairs.

In his words, “Several collies gathered there to stop the crowd. We took at least 15 bodies and loaded them in an Ambulance. There were only shoes and clothes on the platform. When the crowd waiting at Platform 12 and the crowd from outside tried to reach Platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. We called police, fire tenders, and 3-4 ambulances reached there, and people were taken to the hospital...”

NDLS Stampede Death Toll Stands at 18

The stampede caused at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on Saturday has claimed 18 lives so far and the death toll is expected to rise further. The passengers who have lost their lives include 14 women and four children. Several others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Compensation Announced for Kin of Deceased, Injured Passengers

A compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

Unprecedented Rush at New Delhi Railway Station Caused Stampede

According to authorities, the incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered at platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further exacerbated the congestion, leading to overcrowding at platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in an overwhelming rush, particularly near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

"An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stampede like situation. This led to the spread of panic," according to Ministry of Railways.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra informed that two trains were delayed, and due to extra footfall of passengers, the gathering was huge. The situation occurred due to a massive crowd within a span of 15-20 minutes. It occurred as a special train was announced, and people tried to catch that train.