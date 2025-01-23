We've to Be United for Vikshit Bharat: PM Modi Draws Inspiration from Azad Hind Fauj

Bhubaneswar: Drawing comparisons from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 'Azad Hind Fauj' on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the countrymen to unite for a 'Vikshit Bharat'.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort in Odisha's Cuttack through a video conference.

PM Modi began his address in Odia, congratulating the people and the Government of Odisha for organizing the three-day celebration.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the entire country is remembering him with reverence. I pay my respectful homage to Netaji Subhash Babu. This year, the grand celebration of Parakram Diwas is taking place at the birthplace of Netaji. I congratulate the people of Odisha and the Government of Odisha for this," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the various events at the celebration, he mentioned, "A huge exhibition related to Netaji's life has been set up in Cuttack. Many heritages related to Netaji's life have been preserved in this exhibition. Many painters have depicted scenes from Netaji's life on canvas, and several books related to Netaji have been collected."

The Prime Minister also spoke about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's life and his contributions to India's freedom struggle.

PM Modi said that Netaji could have led an easy life after clearing the civil services exam, but he chose hardship and challenges for country's freedom.

"We continuously draw inspiration from Netaji's life. His life's biggest aim was Azad Hind. Netaji was born into a well-to-do family, cleared the civil services exam, and if he wanted, he could have held a senior position under the British government and led an easy life. But he chose hardship and challenges for the freedom of the country," the Prime Minister said.

He appealed to the youth to step outside their comfort zone for "Vikshit Bharat, "We have to get outside our comfort zone for Vikshit Bharat. We have to make ourselves the best globally. We must focus on excellence," he stated.

On the lines of the 'Azad Hind Fauj,' Prime Minister Modi called upon the countrymen to unite for a "Viksit Bharat." He emphasized that just as the Azad Hind Fauj, which comprised people from various backgrounds, was united for the country's freedom, today's citizens must unite for the progress and development of India. He drew a parallel between the fight for Swaraj during the freedom struggle and the ongoing need for unity to build a prosperous and developed nation.

"They had to be united for Swaraj, and today we have to be united for Vikshit Bharat," PM Modi said.

"He created 'Azad Hind Fauj' for the freedom of the country. The Fauj had people from different backgrounds, but they united for the freedom," he added.

The grand celebration of Parakram Diwas 2025 is set to unfold from January 23 to January 25, 2025, at Barabati Fort in Odisha's Cuttack, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthplace. The multifaceted celebration will honor the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honoring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Additionally, films on Netaji's life will be screened during the event.