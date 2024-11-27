Published 18:04 IST, November 27th 2024
Wedding Car Burns Into Ashes After Man Bursts Firecrackers From Sun Roof | Viral Video
A wedding vehicle was burnt down into ashes when a person tried to burst firecrackers from the sun roof.
Saharanpur: A car in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur caught fire when a person tried to burst firecrackers while standing on its roof. The vehicle was part of a wedding convoy.
A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man bursting firecrackers using the sun roof. He was holding the firecrackers in his hand when the situation went out of control.
The firecrackers intensity increased suddenly as a result of which the vehicle caught fire.
Another person rushed towards the car but couldn’t enter the vehicle as the cabin was full of flames. It's not known whether anybody was hurt in the incident.
