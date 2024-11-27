Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Wedding Car Burns Into Ashes After Man Bursts Firecrackers From Sun Roof | Viral Video

Published 18:04 IST, November 27th 2024

Wedding Car Burns Into Ashes After Man Bursts Firecrackers From Sun Roof | Viral Video

A wedding vehicle was burnt down into ashes when a person tried to burst firecrackers from the sun roof.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Wedding Car Burns Into Ashes After Man Bursts Firecrackers From Sun Roof | Viral Video | Image: Social Media

Saharanpur: A car in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur caught fire when a person tried to burst firecrackers while standing on its roof. The vehicle was part of a wedding convoy.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man bursting firecrackers using the sun roof. He was holding the firecrackers in his hand when the situation went out of control.

The firecrackers intensity increased suddenly as a result of which the vehicle caught fire.

Another person rushed towards the car but couldn’t enter the vehicle as the cabin was full of flames. It's not known whether anybody was hurt in the incident.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:14 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.