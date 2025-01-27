Search icon
  • Wedding Turns Tragic in Kanpur: Horse Kicks Child to Death, CCTV Video Emerges

Published 19:52 IST, January 27th 2025

Wedding Turns Tragic in Kanpur: Horse Kicks Child to Death, CCTV Video Emerges

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a wedding celebration turned tragic when a child was fatally kicked by a horse.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kanpur Viral Video | Image: X

Kanpur: A shocking incident that has surfaced on social media captures a horse kicking a young child, causing the sudden death of the child. The video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a wedding celebration turned tragic when a child was fatally kicked by a horse. 

Horse Kicks Child to Death in Kanpur  

The incident occurred near Thakur Chowk of the Hanumant Bihar police station area. The entire shocking video was captured on a CCTV camera placed nearby.

The child, who was innocently passing behind the horse, was suddenly kicked, resulting in fatal injuries. The joyous wedding occasion, quickly turned into a scene of chaos and grief as attendees rushed to help the injured child. Despite their efforts, the child succumbed to the injuries.

A case has been registered in the Hanumant Bihar police station area of ​​Kanpur, and more details are awaited.

 

Updated 19:52 IST, January 27th 2025

Viral

