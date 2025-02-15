Search icon
Updated 00:04 IST, February 15th 2025

West Bengal Tragedy: Woman Loco Pilot Run Over By Speeding Train After Taking Washroom Break In Malda

A woman loco pilot was mowed down by a speeding train in West Bengal's Malda division on Friday.

Woman loco pilot run over by speeding train in Malda | Image: Representative image

Malda: In a tragic incident, a woman loco pilot was mowed down by a speeding train in West Bengal's Malda division on Friday, officials said. 

The deceased has been identified as Maharani Kumari. 

According to officials, the incident occured when victim was crossing the track to return to the engine after a 'washroom break'.

Loco Pilot Was Returning From Washroom Break

"At 6:40 in the evening, assistant Maharani told loco pilot SK Mandal that she was going for a washroom break in the station building. She crossed a couple of tracks to reach the washroom to answer nature's call,” a loco pilot said. 

“While returning, she couldn't see a speeding Nabadwip Dham Express due to curvature and came under it. The train was running at around 100 kmph at the time of incident," he added. 

SK Mandal and his assistant Maharani Kumari took an engine from Malda to Mahipal Road railway station to bring back empty passenger coaches.

A case has been registered in the matter, officials said. 

Earlier in May, 2024, the Ministry of Labour formed a high powered panel to work out modalities to 'provide defined time intervals for food and attending calls of nature while on duty for Loco Running Staff. .
 

Published 00:04 IST, February 15th 2025

