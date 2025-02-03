Western Disturbance To Trigger Rains In Rajasthan Over Next Two Days: Met Department

Jaipur: A fresh western disturbance is likely to trigger rain in parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday, the met department said.

According to the meteorological department, the western disturbance is likely to cause rain in some places in the eastern and northern parts of the state. The weather is likely to remain dry in the rest of the state in the coming days.

The cold conditions continued in many parts of Rajasthan, with Ganganagar recording the lowest minimum temperature in the last 24 hours at 4 degrees Celsius.

Western Disturbances To Trigger Rains In Rajasthan

Meanwhile, dense fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning, affecting visibility.

The fog was accompanied by cold winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog has been in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.