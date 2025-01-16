What Is 8th Pay Commission Approved By Modi Govt To Revise Govt Employees Salaries

New Delhi: The Modi government in a welcome move announced the formation of the 8th pay commission to revise the salaries of the central government employees, as the existing 7th pay commission's tenure will mature in 2026. The decision was announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a media briefing emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's commitment to maintain regular schedule for the establishment of pay commissions.

What is 8th Pay Commission?

Pay commissions are established to analyse salary structure for government employees. The commission is responsible for revising salaries of the Central government employees and also the pensioners based on different scale and slabs.

The setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission well before 2025 will ensure sufficient time to review and finalise its recommendations.

The 8th pay commission enables the government to implement the proposed changes effectively before the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ends.

The pay commission plays a crucial role in determining salary structures, allowances, and other benefits for government employees, and its recommendations significantly impact millions of workers and pensioners across the country.

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission highlights that the government is committed to address the financial and professional needs of its workforce.

This announcement brings hope to central government employees who rely on pay commissions to ensure fair and timely revisions to their compensation.

With the 8th Pay Commission set to begin its work soon, employees can expect a thorough review of their pay scales and benefits in line with evolving economic conditions and government priorities.