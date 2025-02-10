What is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign PM Modi Talked About During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree by the Prime Minister at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

While talking to students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ PM Modi emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India's strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade. This campaign, he said, aligns with the nation’s quest for sustainable development.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Champaign

The essence of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a symbolic gesture—planting a tree in the name of one's mother. This simple act serves a dual purpose: honoring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are life-sustaining, and just like a mother, they provide sustenance, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, participants can create a lasting memory, planting a tree as a living tribute to their mothers, while also addressing the pressing need for environmental preservation.

80 Crore Seedlings Planted

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change successfully met its ambitious goal of planting 80 crore seedlings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by September 2024. The target was achieved on 25th September 2024, 5 days ahead of deadline. This achievement was made possible through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.

PM Modi With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on a host of issues such as nutrition, mastering pressure and leadership as the eighth edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcast on Monday.

Modi told students 'gyan' (knowledge) and examinations are two different things. One should not view exams as be-all and end-all in life, he added.

In a lively interaction with students drawn from states and UTs from across the country, the prime minister said students should not be confined and allowed to explore their passions.

He asked students to use their time in a planned way for its effective management.