What is the 'Mystery Illness' That Has Claimed 17 Lives in J&K's Rajouri? All We Know

Rajouri: The root cause of the mysterious illness responsible for 17 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has been found. Contrary to initial speculation, health experts have confirmed that the cause was not a virus or bacteria, but rather neurotoxins.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the media that the illness was caused due to cadmium toxin.

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Mr. Singh said cadmium was detected in the bodies of the victims during the tests at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow. However, it is yet to be figured how cadmium found its way inside the body.

The hunt for answers began in December, when the illness claimed its first victims. The symptoms, which included brain swelling or oedema, alarmed medical professionals. Continuous testing at top labs such as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, finally identified suspicious neurotoxins.

Local authorities, on the other hand, acted promptly, sealing off the afflicted Badhal village and implementing stringent containment protocols. Homes of affected families were barricaded, public gatherings banned, and over 200 close contacts quarantined.

Fear and confusion grip the community as health teams work round the clock to manage the crisis. The district administration assured residents that their safety is paramount, and additional medical personnel have been dispatched to the region.