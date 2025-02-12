Search icon
Published 17:44 IST, February 12th 2025

What Is Veer Savarkar's Connection With French City Marseille Where PM Modi-President Macron Visited

PM Modi paid a visit to French city Marseille along with President Macron as he remembered Veer Savarkar who had a deep connection with this city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar | Image: File photo, Republic Media Network

Marseille: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in France and will soon visit US to meet President Donald Trump , visited Marseille city along with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday evening and recalled the courageous escape of Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

French city Marseille holds significance importance as it shares an interesting chapter with India’s freedom struggle. This is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar attempted his courageous escape. Savarkar was helped by the people there including activists who demanded that he should not be handed over to the British custody.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”

Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar attempted a miraculous escape in Marseille from British authorities in 1910.

PM Modi during his visit to Marseille also paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred during the First and Second World Wars.

How Veer Savarkar escaped to Marseille?

According to government website amrit.mahotsav.nic.in , in 1910, “Savarkar was arrested in London in connection with Nasik conspiracy case. When he was being taken to India by ship for trial, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.”

It is after this episode, the city is remembered as Savarkar's miraculous escape.

PM Modi-President Macron inaugurate Indian Consulate in Marseille 

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille--India's second diplomatic mission in France after the Embassy in Paris.

Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast. It is also one of the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

With inputs from ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:50 IST, February 12th 2025

Narendra Modi Donald Trump

