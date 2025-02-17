What's Gaurav And Elizabeth Gogoi's Connection With Pakistan Nationals? Himanta Biswa Sarma Drops Explosive Details

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , who has been raising questions on MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi's alleged Pakistan connection, has made more sensitive revelations on Congress lawmakers wife. The Assam CM has now accused Elizabeth of working for a Pakistani organisation called Lead Pakistan , allegedly facilitating visits of Pakistani nationals to India, visiting sensitive locations in India without being an Indian national among others.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all these are moral questions to be answered by Gaurav Gogoi.

Himanta said as the Chief Minister of Assam and with full responsibility, he's saying that Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, British national, has worked in an organisation called Lead Pakistan from 2011-2014.

“Gaurav Gogoi, who is a son of a former Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, his wife facilitated visit of Pakistani nations to India. During the period Congress was in power in Delhi, Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an anti-Indian person under whom Elizabeth worked, also visited India, subsequently during the CAA agitation and aftermath,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“If you see Ali Tauqeer Sheikh's tweets, in most of them, he used to tag Elizabeth and also used to speak about her husband Gaurav Gogoi,” he mentioned.

Himanta said, "My question is why she (Elizabeth) kept on visiting between Pakistan and India during 2011-2014 when she was working in ‘Lead Pakistan’.

“Her posting was in Pakistan but taking advantage with her relation with Gaurav Gogoi, she (Elizabeth) started visiting india frequently,” Sarma revealed.

After her marriage, she has not so far taken the Indian citizenship but is staying in India. Now it's revealed that Elizabeth Gogoi has also worked under a US Senator called Tom Udall, who is known for his pro-Pakistan stand. During that point of time, Udall advocated for continuing funding for Pakistan even after the Osama-Bin-Laden controversy and all this is on records.

Gaurav Gogoi foundation's NGO received funding from George Soros

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's foundation started an NGO and received money from George Soros during that period in 2014. In 2015, Gogoi visited Pakistan's embassy without permission and knowledge of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He also failed to brief the ministry after his visit.

“Post his visit to Pakistan embassy, Gogoi raised some very sensitive questions to Defence Minister of India like how many radars India has installed in the coastal routes, knowing that 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai happened via coastal route,” Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned.

He further asked, “Now you tell me, for a MP who is representing Assam and a landlocked state, why do you need the information about radars which were installed post 26/11… If you take everything in context, like his wife's relationship with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and the way he (Gaurav Gogoi) received money from George Soros, the way he visited the Pakistan embassy without knowledge of the Indian government or perhaps not even in the knowledge of the Congress party because he (Sarma) has not seen the party owing up these visits and subsequently you (Gaurav Gogoi) asked about radars on the coastal routes knowing the 26/11 incident, he has been asking how many Uranium deposits are there in which states and then denying… He has not responded to all these questions including whether his wife has worked in Lead Pakistan, whether his wife has facilitated visit of various Pakistanis including a top military officer to India."

Gaurav Gogoi may be in a big trap, says Himanta Sarma

Mentioning that he wants to save Gaurav Gogoi from a big disaster, Himanta Sarma said, “All these things are now on record but he's not coming forward to clarify the positions as we are dealing with the national security, we want to save Gaurav Gogoi, I sincerely believe that he’s in a trap of a big gang who is using him, he is a brother of me and we want to save him from a big disaster."

Continuing speaking on the matter, Assam Chief Minister said, “You can imagine, I will come out with more sensitive revelations on how during the 2011-2014 period, when UPA was in power in both Delhi and Guwahati, how many times she (Elizabeth) has visited various very sensitive locations of our country, how she has visited frequently between Pakistan and India, all these things need answers and particularly there is evidence with me that Gogoi has received funds from the Soros Foundation.”

The Assam CM also mentioned that “Elizabeth worked in another organisation which has set up two more institutes called ‘Lead Pakistan’ and ‘Lead India’. If you look at these institutes, they are talking less about climate but more about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, expelling of Gaurav Gogoi from Parliament, two-nation theory, Muslims are being harassed in India, and nothing about climate and everything that is anti-India,” the Assam CM said.

“So I think, Gaurav Gogoi needs to explain, he need to ask questions to his wife Elizabeth and if she has not taken the Indian citizenship so far, how you can involve yourself to the election campaign in Assam, he needs to answer all these questions in the interest of the national security,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam govt forms SIT, will seek Gaurav Gogoi, his wife's cooperation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. “We will question Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and her husband and I'm sure that both will face SIT of Assam and answer the questions we have.”