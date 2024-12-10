Search icon
Published 20:42 IST, December 10th 2024

What Transpired During Rajnath's Meeting With Russian Defence Minister | Key Takeaways

Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister co-chaired the 21st India-Russia IRIGC-M&MTC session in Moscow, focus on boosting defense ties and industrial Collab.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister co-chaired the 21st India-Russia IRIGC-M&MTC session in Moscow | Image: X / @rajnathsingh

Moscow: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov co-chaired the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow. 

The session focused onto boosting defense ties and expanding industrial collaboration between the two nations.

Rajnath Singh shared about the meeting on X, “Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

Strengthening Strategic Ties: India and Russia Reaffirm Defence Cooperation

Singh highlighted India's commitment to expanding its domestic defense industry, offering new opportunities for Russian participation in "Make in India" projects. 

The operationalization of the 2021-31 Military Technical Cooperation agreement was also a key point of discussion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...We are delighted to participate with you in the 21st India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on military and military-technical cooperation, in Moscow. Before we begin our discussions, I extend my heartiest gratitude to you for the warm welcome and wonderful arrangements for our meeting during this visit..."

INS Tushil and Future Collaborations: Protocol Signed to Strengthen Defence Relations

The ministers marked the successful commissioning of INS Tushil and signed a protocol for continued cooperation. Singh invited Minister Belousov to India for the 22nd session of IRIGC-M&MTC in 2025, which was accepted.

Prior to the meeting, Singh paid tribute by laying a wreath at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow and inspected a Guard of Honour at the Russian Defence Ministry.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:18 IST, December 10th 2024

Rajnath Singh

