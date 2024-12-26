When PM Modi Hailed Dr Manmohan Singh For Spirit To Cast Vote Despite Being On Wheelchair

New Delhi: While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Dr. Manmohan Singh’s dedication, saying, “He worked even in a wheelchair.” He recalled, “I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win, but Dr. Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair and cast his vote. This is an example of a member being alert to his duties." The Prime Minister made the remarks while he addressed the House during the farewell of retiring members of the Rajya Sabha on Feb 8, 2024.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92. Paying tribute to his predecessor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, whose wisdom and humility were always evident.

Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist, Modi said, noting that Singh served in various government positions as well, including as finance minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.

In a post on X, Modi said, "His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives." Recalling their interactions when he was the Gujarat chief minister and Singh the country's prime minister, Modi said they would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance.