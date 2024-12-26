When Rahul Gandhi Tore Manmohan Singh's Ordinance

New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, a man of intellect and integrity, remained steadfast in his leadership despite facing insults and challenges, particularly from within his own party. As he breathed his last on December 26, Republic World remembers how, despite Rahul Gandhi's insults, the isolated PM continued to stand firm in his commitment to the nation.

In a dramatic moment that shook the corridors of Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, the then Vice-President of the Congress Party, publicly tore up a crucial ordinance supported by his own government in 2013. The ordinance, aimed at protecting convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification, was a controversial piece of legislation that had already been passed by the Union Cabinet and was presented as a way to address the issues faced by politicians with pending criminal cases.

However, it was Rahul Gandhi's shocking move that turned the ordinance into one of the most discussed moments in Indian political history.

This event took place just days before the Congress-led government’s proposed ordinance was to be introduced in Parliament. The ordinance, seen as a protectionist measure for politicians facing charges, had been endorsed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and several members of the cabinet.

Singh, known for his calm demeanour and technical approach to governance, was caught in a political storm when Gandhi made an unexpected announcement on the matter.

Later at a press conference, Rahul Gandhi not only condemned the ordinance but also took the bold step of publicly tearing it up, declaring it as “complete nonsense.” His fiery stance shocked many, including his party colleagues, and revealed a clear rift between the Congress leadership. Gandhi’s actions were seen as a direct challenge to Prime Minister Singh’s authority and his government's decisions, sending a clear signal of the young leader's growing discontent with the old guard and his desire to chart a new political course for the Congress Party.

AIIMS informed that Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.