Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Who is Madan Lokur, Former SC Judge Appointed as UN Internal Justice Council Chairperson

Published 13:14 IST, December 21st 2024

Who is Madan Lokur, Former SC Judge Appointed as UN Internal Justice Council Chairperson

Former Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur has been appointed as the United Nations Internal Justice Council Chairperson. Who is he, know all about him...

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Justice Madan Lokur | Image: National Law University Delhi

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has been appointed as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council for a term ending on November 12, 2028.

In a communication to Justice Lokur, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the retired top court judge would head the council which also comprises other distinguished jurists.

"I have the pleasure to appoint you, with immediate effect, as a member of the Internal Justice Council, in the capacity of chairperson, for a term ending on 12 November 2028," the communication dated December 19 said.

"The other members of the Council (in alphabetical order) are: Ms. Carmen Artigas (Uruguay), distinguished external jurist nominated by staff; Ms. Rosalie Balkin (Australia), distinguished external jurist nominated by management; Mr. Stefan Brezina (Austria), staff representative; and Mr. Jay Pozenel (United States of America), management representative," it added.

Born in 1953, Justice Lokur was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on June 4, 2012. He demitted office on December 30, 2018, upon attaining the age of superannuation.

In 2019, Justice Lokur was appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji as a judge of its non-resident panel. He was the first Indian judge to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of another country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:14 IST, December 21st 2024

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.