Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? The Man Named in Ratan Tata’s ₹500 Crore Will

New Delhi: The unsealing of Ratan Tata’s will has sparked widespread curiosity, with one name standing out—Mohini Mohan Dutta. The revelation has taken many by surprise. While the will includes expected recipients and charitable allocations, the mention of Dutta, a 74-year-old entrepreneur from Jamshedpur, has drawn significant attention.

As per the will, Dutta is entitled to one-third of Ratan Tata’s residual estate, which includes over ₹350 crore in bank deposits and proceeds from the sale of personal assets such as paintings and timepieces. The remaining two-thirds have been bequeathed to Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, who also serve as executors of the will. Meanwhile, Tata’s major holdings, including company shares, have been designated for his two charitable foundations.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Dutta began his career with the Taj Group before founding Stallion Travel Agency. In 2013, the company merged with Taj Services, a division of the Taj Group of Hotels, with Tata Industries holding a minority stake of 20%.

His association with Ratan Tata dates back to the early 1960s when they first met at the Dealers' Hostel in Jamshedpur. At the time, Tata was just 24 and still establishing his footing in the Tata Group. According to an Economic Times report, this encounter proved to be a turning point in Dutta’s life.

"We first met in Jamshedpur at the Dealers' Hostel when Ratan Tata was 24. He helped me out and really built me up," Dutta recalled at Tata’s funeral in October 2024, as reported by The Times of India.

Over the decades, their initial acquaintance evolved into a deep professional and personal bond. Dutta not only became a trusted business associate but also a close confidant of the industrialist. While ToI noted that Dutta considered himself Ratan Tata’s adopted son, official documents confirm that Tata never married or formally adopted anyone.