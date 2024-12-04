Who is Narain Singh Chaura? Khalistani Leader Who Tried to Kill Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple

Narain Singh Chaura is a name associated with the Khalistani movement during the 1980s and 1990s, and his story is primarily linked to an assassination attempt on in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab .

An assassination attempt on former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is foiled today when a gunshot is fired at him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Badal, seated in a wheelchair, escaped unharmed as the bullet missed and hit a wall. The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, an active member of the pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa, is apprehended by bystanders at the scene.

Who Is Narain Singh Chaura?

Narain Singh Chaura is reportedly an active figure within the Khalistani movement, which sought to establish an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, in the 1980s. The movement gained momentum after the 1984 Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading to widespread violence and instability in Punjab.

Narain Singh Chaura, a history-sheeter and member of the Khalistan Liberation Force, gained notoriety during the peak of terrorism in Punjab in the 1980s. In 1984, amidst the height of the Khalistani insurgency, Chaura traveled to Pakistan for training.

He was arrested in 2013 under cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and spent five years in Amritsar Central Jail. However, he was granted bail by a Taran Taran court on Thursday and released on Saturday night.

Khalistani Movement Background

During the peak of the Khalistani movement, several factions, both militant and political, existed within the Sikh community. Chaura is believed to have been part of the militant wing, which opposed the political establishment of Punjab, especially the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the dominant Sikh political party. Sukhbir Singh Badal, the son of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, was an influential figure in SAD at the time.

Assassination Bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Narain Singh Chaura allegedly made an attempt to kill Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs. a larger effort by extremist factions to target leaders they saw as betraying the cause of Khalistan or compromising on the issues of Sikh identity.

As per reports, Chaura attempted to carry out the assassination at the Golden Temple. However, Chaura was reportedly arrested by security guards and Sikh temple authorities before he could succeed in his attack.

Motive for the Attack

The Khalistani militants including Chaura, viewed Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family as traitors to the cause of Khalistan. The Badals, despite their deep-rooted ties to Sikh religious organizations, were seen too close to the Indian government and not advocating for the full independence of Sikhdom.

Sukhbir Singh Family's Role in Punjab Politics

Sukhbir Singh Badal, as the son of Parkash Singh Badal, one of the most influential figures in Punjab politics, was seen as a key leader in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The family had a complex relationship with Sikh religious institutions and the Indian state. While SAD has historically represented Sikh political interests, its leaders have often been at odds with more radical groups, especially those advocating for a separate Sikh state.