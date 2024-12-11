Who is Nikita Singhania? Accenture Employee & Atul's Wife at Center of Bengaluru Suicide Case

New Delhi: Nikita Singhania, the wife of 34-year-old Atul Subash, who ended his life, has been in the limelight after the Bengaluru techie held her responsible for taking his life in his 24-page suicide note. Subash also named Nikita's family and UP's Jaunpur principal family court judge, along with an officer in the court taking bribes in front of the judge to force him to take this step.

In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.

He also recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide not also had a message for his four-year-old son who he claimed had been kept estranged from him. The note and the link to the Video were sent to the WhatsApp group of an NGO, to which he was connected.

Who is Nikita Singhania?

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 in the role of a senior analyst.

She later became a consultant. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith. She began her career as an intern at Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd in the same post. She has also worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.

Detailed Accounts of Instigation:

Recounting specific episodes of humiliation, Subhash listed three reasons that pushed him to take such a major step. Among these was the Jaunpur judge's mockery comment saying "To tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete."

Recounting specific episodes of humiliation, Subhash described an interaction with Kaushik where he alleged that during the private meeting with him and his wife, the principal judge laughed with his wife and suggested a bribe of ₹5 lakhs to settle the case.

In another instance, recalling a statement by his mother-in-law, Subhash said Nisha Singhania said, "Arey tum abhi tak suicide nahi kiye, mujhe laga aaj tumhare suicide ki khabar aaygi."

Rs 3 Crore to Settle False Cases

The police informed the incident to the brother of the deceased, Bikas Kumar, who later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore money for the settlement, which led to his mental and physical harassment, following which he had to take the step.