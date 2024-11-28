Who Is The Woman Commando Seen Next To PM Modi? Viral Photo Explained

New Delhi: A photo showing a female officer standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament has gone viral on social media. The image, shared by several users, including actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, has caught the attention of netizens, many of whom believe the woman officer could be a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG), tasked with providing close security to high-profile leaders.

The identity of the female officer remains unclear, with her branch of service yet to be confirmed. However, speculation is rife that she might be an SPG commando, as women officers have been part of the security framework for years.

Female commandos in the SPG are typically stationed at key locations, such as gates, where they handle frisking of female visitors and monitor those entering or leaving the premises.

They are also responsible in ensuring the safety of the Parliament complex, particularly during high-profile visits.

Since 2015, the SPG has increasingly integrated female officers into its Close Protection Team (CPT), a specialized unit responsible for safeguarding the Prime Minister and other key leaders.

Currently, the SPG boasts approximately 100 female commandos, who serve in various capacities, including close protection and advanced security liaison roles.