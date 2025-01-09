Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Senior IAS Officer Appointed As Revenue Secretary

New Delhi: Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday took charge as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who was holding the charge of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as the Revenue Secretary.

As per the order, a senior IAS officer will continue to be designated as the Finance Secretary.

Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey

A 1987-batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre was appointed as the Finance Secretary In September last year.

The Union Finance Ministry has six departments—Revenue, Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Financial Services, DIPAM, and DPE—and the senior most bureaucrat in the ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

Before serving as Secretary in the DIPAM, Tuhin Kanta Pandey held many significant positions in the Union government and the Odisha government, in addition to serving a stint in the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

In the Union government, his previous positions include Joint Secretary, Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, and Deputy Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.

In the Odisha government, Tuhin Kanta Pandey served as administrative head in the Departments of Health, General Administration, Commercial Taxes, Transport, and Finance. He also served as Executive Director of Odisha State Finance Corporation and Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation.