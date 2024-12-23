Who is V Ramasubramanian? 5 Key Facts About the New NHRC Chief

Supreme Court Tenure: Justice Ramasubramanian served as a judge of the Suprme Court of India from 2019 to 2023.

Judicial Career: He began his judicial career as an additional judge of the Madras High Court in 2006. Later, he requested a transfer to the Hyderabad High Court, serving the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2016. After the bifurcation and the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh, he was retained as a Judge of the high court of Telangana at Hyderabad in 2019.

Technology Pro: Justice Ramasubramanian made history as the first judge in India to hold a hearing over Skype, responding to an urgent case involving 89 orphanage inmates.

Advocate for Free Speech: Known for his progressive views, Justice Ramasubramanian’s bench in the Suprme Court emphasized the need to decriminalise defamation.