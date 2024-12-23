Published 19:09 IST, December 23rd 2024
Who is V Ramasubramanian? 5 Key Facts About the New NHRC Chief
Justice Ramasubramanian’s bench in the Suprme Court emphasized the need to decriminalise defamation.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian has been appointed as the ninth chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India. His appointment fills the position left vacant since Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra completed his tenure on June.
5 Key Facts About the New NHRC Chief
- Supreme Court Tenure: Justice Ramasubramanian served as a judge of the Suprme Court of India from 2019 to 2023.
- Judicial Career: He began his judicial career as an additional judge of the Madras High Court in 2006. Later, he requested a transfer to the Hyderabad High Court, serving the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2016. After the bifurcation and the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh, he was retained as a Judge of the high court of Telangana at Hyderabad in 2019.
- Technology Pro: Justice Ramasubramanian made history as the first judge in India to hold a hearing over Skype, responding to an urgent case involving 89 orphanage inmates.
- Advocate for Free Speech: Known for his progressive views, Justice Ramasubramanian’s bench in the Suprme Court emphasized the need to decriminalise defamation.
- Selection as NHRC Chairperson: His appointment was finalised during a high-powered committee meeting on December 18, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting as leaders of the Opposition.
The position of NHRC chairperson has remained vacant since June 2023. Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra served as the panel’s eighth chief from June 2021 to June 2023.
Speculations earlier suggested former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud might take on the role, but he dismissed the reports, stating he was enjoying his retirement.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:09 IST, December 23rd 2024