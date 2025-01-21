Who Was Maoist Leader Chalapati and Why Was He Worth a ₹1 Crore Bounty?

Bhopal: Jayaram Reddy, known by various aliases such as Ramachandra Reddy, Apparao, and Ramu, was most notably recognized as Chalapati. A senior leader in the Maoist movement, Chalapati was killed in an encounter along with 19 other associates in a Chhattisgarh forest last night, marking a significant success in the security forces' efforts to combat Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the region.

Who Was Maoist Leader Chalapati?

Chalapati, approximately 60 years old, hailed from Madanapalle in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and had completed his education up to Class 10. Despite his modest academic background, he rose through the ranks to become a member of the Maoist Central Committee (CCM), the group's top decision-making body.

His influential position, which gave him access to critical operations of the banned organization, earned him a bounty of Rs 1 crore, highlighting his importance as a target for the security forces.

Chalapati was well-acquainted with the thick, impenetrable forests of Bastar. His security team, consisting of 8-10 personal guards, reflects his significant role within the Maoist network.

Equipped with advanced weapons such as AK-47s and SLR rifles, Chalapati was a key frontline leader known for devising strategies and leading operations.

Notorious Maoist Leader Chalapati Killed in Joint Operation

Renowned for his tactical expertise, leadership, and ability to mobilize resources in difficult terrains, Chalapati was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the region. Recently, he shifted his base from Abujhmad to the Gariaband-Odisha border to evade intensifying encounters, considering it a safer zone for operations.

The Encounter

Chalapati and his unidentified associates were killed in a gunfight with a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, CoBRA commandos from Chhattisgarh, and the Special Operation Group from Odisha. The operation was launched based on intelligence that Maoists were hiding in the Kularighat reserve forest, about 5 km from the Odisha border.

Weapons, including a self-loading rifle, ammunition, and explosives, were recovered from the encounter site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a significant victory in the fight against Naxalism. "Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat... With our resolve and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last," he stated in an online post.

Efforts to Combat Naxalism