Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:13 IST, December 26th 2024

Who Was RJ Simran Singh Found Dead in Gurugram?

Born and raised in Jammu and Kashmir, Simran had nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram. She shared the last post on December 13.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Who Was RJ Simran Singh Found Dead in Gurugram? | Image: X

New Delhi: Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and freelance radio jockey, Known affectionately as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. 

Born and raised in Jammu and Kashmir, Simran had nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram. She shared the last post on December 13.

While the police suspect suicide, the investigation is ongoing. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:13 IST, December 26th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.