'Why Do You Abuse Me?': Kejriwal After BJP's Backlash Over Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday responded to the BJP's criticism over the announcement of Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which is to be launched today, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Under the scheme, the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara in Delhi will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month.

Taking to X, Kejriwal stated that BJP members have been criticising him since the scheme's announcement and questioned whether the country would benefit from such criticism.

Kejriwal pointed out that the BJP holds power in 20 states and has been in control of Gujarat for 30 years and asked why the party had not shown respect for priests and granthis in those states during that time.

He further emphasised that his government had set an example by implementing the scheme in Delhi and suggested that the BJP should replicate the initiative in its states instead of criticising him.

"BJP people have been abusing me since yesterday, ever since the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana was announced. My question to them is, will the country benefit from abusing me? You have governments in 20 states.

You have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years. Why haven't you respected the priests and granthis there till now? Come on, do it now? I have shown the way to everyone. Instead of abusing me, why don't you implement it in your 20 states, then everyone will benefit? Why do you abuse me?" the AAP National Convenor said on X.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, will be launching the scheme from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, while Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will launch the scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh.

"Today, along with my wife, I will launch the Priest Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. Atishi ji will launch this scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh," Kejriwal posted on X.

Notably, on Monday, Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana which would be implemented once the AAP form the government winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

Following the announcmenet of scheme, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday attacked the AAP government after and said that Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making "populist announcements to stay in power."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi BJP chief said that the AAP knows they are going to lose Delhi elections; that's why they are remembering 'Lord Ram.'

"Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making daily populist announcements to stay in power. They (Delhi government) have to reply in court, why they didn't pay for Priests and Granthis like Maulavis - to get rid of that, they have announced this scheme (Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana)...

When you (AAP) see that you are losing ground, 'tumhe Ram naam yaad aa raha hai'," Sachdeva said.