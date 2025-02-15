Search icon
Updated 00:13 IST, February 15th 2025

Why Kejriwal ‘Renamed’ Delhi CMO X Handle And What Action BJP Seeks Against AAP Convenor

BJP demanded legal action against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the renaming of the official handle of the Delhi CMO on X.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party on Friday demanded legal action against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the official handle of the Delhi Chief Minister Office to "KejriwalAtWork" on social media platform X.

Terming it ‘plundering of digital resources’, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded an investigation in the matter.

BJP Demands Probe Over Renaming of Delhi CMO X Handle

“I would like to draw your attention to the plunder of Delhi Government's digital resources by the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sir, about a decade ago a Twitter handle was created in Delhi with government money and resources, whose name was "CMO Delhi" and by promoting it with government staff and resources, lakhs of people were invited to join it,” Sachdeva said.  

“It is unfortunate that after the defeat of the government of Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, today, on the orders of the present caretaker Chief Minister, the X account of "CMO Delhi" has been made the personal post of Arvind Kejriwal,” he added. 

As of now, the X account @CMODelhi has been deleted from the social media platform X. 

“Sir, this is a case of digital loot by the government and it needs to be investigated,” Sachdeva added. 

Delhi CMO Writes to X, Demands Restoration of X Handle

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office of Delhi on Friday wrote to the social media platform X to restore the "CMO Delhi" official handle allegedly renamed to "KejriwalAtWork" at the behest of the former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In an email to X on Friday, the CMO said that its "grey tick” handle, which has approximately 9,90,000 followers, has been changed to "@KejriwalAtWork".'

"As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place...it is requested to ‘X’ platform to restore "@CMODelhi" and password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorised official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi," the CMO said.

Atishi Dismisses Charge 

Former Delhi Chief Minister said that X has clear cut policies related to ownership of X accounts and any action will be taken in accordance with legal guidelines. 

“X has clear cut policies related to account ownership. There are very clear legal guidelines. Any actions that need to be taken will be done in accordance with their legal guidelines,” Atishi said at a press conference. 

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi, after 26 years. It defeated the Aam Aadmi Party in February 5 Assembly polls. 
 

Published 00:13 IST, February 15th 2025

