  • Why No Dialogue with Farmers?: Vice President Dhankhar's Rare Rebuke to Centre

Published 23:40 IST, December 3rd 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called for an immediate dialogue with farmers, questioning why such discussions had not yet taken place.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called for an immediate dialogue with farmers, questioning why such discussions had not yet taken place. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a pointed critique of the Centre’s handling of the ongoing farmers' protests, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called for an immediate dialogue with farmers, questioning why such discussions had not yet taken place. His comments come just a day after farmers began a protest march from Noida to Delhi, demanding better compensation and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a public gathering, Dhankhar expressed his dismay over the lack of communication between the government and farmers, asking, “Can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers… My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far.” His remarks highlight the growing frustration among agricultural communities, many of whom feel sidelined in the current policy-making process.

The Vice President also called on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unite the nation on the farmers' issue, drawing a comparison to the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in unifying India. "You (Chouhan) are the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India," Dhankhar said, urging Chouhan to prioritize the concerns of farmers.

Dhankhar also questioned the government's commitment to the promises made to farmers, referencing past assurances regarding agricultural reforms. "Did the Agriculture Minister before you make any promise in writing?" he asked. "If a promise was made, then what happened to it? India has never been at such a height in the world before. Why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering?"

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:31 IST, December 4th 2024

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

