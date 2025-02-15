Why Pick Amritsar And Not New Delhi?: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Deportation Flights, BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: A row erupted after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remarked on the impending arrival of illegal immigrants deported from the US and landing in Amritsar, alleging that the Centre is trying to "defame" Punjab. However, the

Speaking to the media, Mann said, "A second plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US will land in Amritsar tomorrow. The Ministry of External Affairs should tell the criteria based on which Amritsar was selected to land the aircraft. You select Amritsar to defame Punjab. So, at the time when PM Modi and US President Donald Trump were meeting, they (US authorities) must have been putting shackles on our people. Is this the gift Trump has given?"

s a flight carrying 119 deported Indians is expected to arrive at Amritsar Airport around 10 pm today. As per reports, among those, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, a flight carrying 104 nationals arrived on a C-17 US military aircraft landed last week.

Stop Promoting Conspiracies Theories: BJP Slams Bhagwant Mann

Refuting Mann's allegations, the BJP launched a scathing attack saying that he should avoid doing politics, especially on such sensitive issues.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should avoid doing politics on such sensitive issues. AAP leaders do not care about the security of the country; they only do politics."