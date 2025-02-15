Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 02:48 IST, February 16th 2025

What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused panic among passengers, leaving several people unconscious due to suffocation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station | Image: X

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused panic among passengers, leaving at least 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others were injured. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident took place when a massive crowd gathered on platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. 

The congestion intensified due to delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, affecting platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports suggest that approximately 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in an overwhelming rush of passengers. The situation further deteriorated near Platform 14 and the escalator at Platform 1. 

A sudden rush of passengers caused by two delayed trains for the Maha Kumbh led to an overcrowding situation at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night. 

Railway Police Denied Stampede Reports

The Railway unit of Delhi Police denied reports of any stampede but confirmed that overcrowding led to severe suffocation among passengers.

"Due to a massive crowd, many passengers were suffocated, causing them to fall unconscious," a railway police official said.

Videos from the station showed passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as railway staff and officials helped evacuate the affected individuals.

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the situation and quickly dispatched four fire tenders to assist. Ambulances were also sent to the railway station to provide medical aid.

Officials stated that the Railways and Delhi Police were working to control the situation. The authorities were also investigating how such a large number of people arrived at the station without tickets, leading to severe overcrowding.

The incident, which happened around 10 pm, caused widespread panic among passengers, with many struggling to find space and fresh air.

Further investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the stampede-like situation and prevent similar incidents in the future.

 

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:14 IST, February 15th 2025

Maha Kumbh

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: