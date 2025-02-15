What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused panic among passengers, leaving at least 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others were injured. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident took place when a massive crowd gathered on platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.

The congestion intensified due to delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, affecting platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports suggest that approximately 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in an overwhelming rush of passengers. The situation further deteriorated near Platform 14 and the escalator at Platform 1.

A sudden rush of passengers caused by two delayed trains for the Maha Kumbh led to an overcrowding situation at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night.

Railway Police Denied Stampede Reports

The Railway unit of Delhi Police denied reports of any stampede but confirmed that overcrowding led to severe suffocation among passengers.

"Due to a massive crowd, many passengers were suffocated, causing them to fall unconscious," a railway police official said.

Videos from the station showed passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as railway staff and officials helped evacuate the affected individuals.

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding the situation and quickly dispatched four fire tenders to assist. Ambulances were also sent to the railway station to provide medical aid.

Officials stated that the Railways and Delhi Police were working to control the situation. The authorities were also investigating how such a large number of people arrived at the station without tickets, leading to severe overcrowding.

The incident, which happened around 10 pm, caused widespread panic among passengers, with many struggling to find space and fresh air.