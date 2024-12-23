'Why the Hate?': Woman’s Comment Sparks Fresh Bengaluru vs North India Debate

Bengaluru: The ongoing Bengaluru vs. North Indians debate has been reignited by a viral video featuring a Delhi woman, who claims, "Bengaluru is Bengaluru because of North Indians." Her controversial statement, suggesting that the city's success is owed to North Indian migrants, has sparked mixed reactions, with many locals finding it hard to accept.

In the video a man is seen asking a woman, “As a person who has come from Delhi, Chandigarh or whatever, what’s the cultural shock you had in Bengaluru?"

The widely shared video shows the woman responding to a question about cultural shocks after moving from North India to Bengaluru. She claims that North Indians are often viewed differently and sometimes referred to as "these Hindi people" by locals.

Watch the viral video here:

“I don’t know about cultural shock, but people here do hate North Indians. That’s what I observed." the woman replied.

The woman also expresses mixed feelings about the city, saying, “I love the city… but the fact that they see you as outsiders and they behave differently with you, especially when Bengaluru is what it is because of North Indians coming here to a large extent,"

Mixed reaction of X users

An X user defended the statement, saying, “I don’t see anything wrong in her statement! Kannadigas travel to other places as well and don’t face this kind of hate in the north. Even if they struggle with Hindi, most people adjust with them,” others pointed out that attitude plays a key role in how people are perceived.

One user agreed with her up until the final point, saying, “I was agreeing with her throughout until that last sentence. We can’t credit only North Indians for what Bengaluru is, but at the same time, we can’t deny the hatred by locals towards non-Kannadigas.”