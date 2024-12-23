Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Why the Hate?': Woman’s Comment Sparks Fresh Bengaluru vs North India Debate

Published 19:11 IST, December 23rd 2024

'Why the Hate?': Woman’s Comment Sparks Fresh Bengaluru vs North India Debate

A viral video featuring a Delhi woman claiming "Bengaluru is Bengaluru because of North Indians" has reignited the debate, sparking mixed reactions from locals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Bengaluru: The ongoing Bengaluru vs. North Indians debate has been reignited by a viral video featuring a Delhi woman, who claims, "Bengaluru is Bengaluru because of North Indians." Her controversial statement, suggesting that the city's success is owed to North Indian migrants, has sparked mixed reactions, with many locals finding it hard to accept.

In the video a man is seen asking a woman, “As a person who has come from Delhi, Chandigarh or whatever, what’s the cultural shock you had in Bengaluru?"

The widely shared video shows the woman responding to a question about cultural shocks after moving from North India to Bengaluru. She claims that North Indians are often viewed differently and sometimes referred to as "these Hindi people" by locals.

Watch the viral video here:

“I don’t know about cultural shock, but people here do hate North Indians. That’s what I observed." the woman replied.

The woman also expresses mixed feelings about the city, saying, “I love the city… but the fact that they see you as outsiders and they behave differently with you, especially when Bengaluru is what it is because of North Indians coming here to a large extent,"

Mixed reaction of X users

An X user defended the statement, saying, “I don’t see anything wrong in her statement! Kannadigas travel to other places as well and don’t face this kind of hate in the north. Even if they struggle with Hindi, most people adjust with them,” others pointed out that attitude plays a key role in how people are perceived.

One user agreed with her up until the final point, saying, “I was agreeing with her throughout until that last sentence. We can’t credit only North Indians for what Bengaluru is, but at the same time, we can’t deny the hatred by locals towards non-Kannadigas.”

The video, shared on social media on December 21, has garnered over 7 lakh views and continues to rise. Many viewers have also flooded the comments section to share their opinions.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:11 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

Byculla Zoo to Remain Open on Wednesday on account of Christmas
Info
Good News: Kolkata Metro to Run Night Services on Christmas
Info
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrapyard in Mumbai, Dousing Ops Underway
India News
National Farmers' Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About This Day
Lifestyle News
PM Modi Participates in Christmas Programme Hosted by CBCI | LIVE
India News
Who Is Tanush Kotian? MCA Off-Spinner Elected As Ashwin's Replacement
SportFit
Deepveer Introduce Daughter Dua To Paps In A Private Event, See Photos
Entertainment News
'Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me', Says Rahul Vaidya
Entertainment News
Mercury Drops in Haryana, Punjab After Rain, Gurdaspur Shivers at 4 deg
India News
Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.