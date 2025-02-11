WikiLeaks Cites Arnab’s USAID In India Expose With Clear Warning Against 'Free Lunches' Taken By Journalists

New Delhi: WikiLeaks, a non-profit media organisation has praised Arnab Goswami , editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network for exposing USAID's influence operation in India and how ‘so-called journalists’ are enjoying ‘free lunches’ being a part of USAID.

Arnab Exposes USAID Influence Ops in India, WikiLeaks Supports Republic

Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, has exposed the USAID influence operations in India and has also revealed the alleged connection between USAID and the deep state elements, accusing them of funding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hafiz Saeed, in a bid to destabilize India. Arnab in his video, has also highlighted how US took over Bangladesh with the help of USAID and how it has unfortunately infiltrated India through several ‘so-called journalists’ in India who have taken ‘free lunches’ from USAID.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the United States on US President Donald Trump 's invitation, Goswami has also reiterated that as the two governments would sit together, neither will expect a free lunch from the other side, as it should be. He has said that there should be no leverage, no element of dependency, no attempt at intrusion and interference and that in no way, should any foreign organisation like USAID should have an unnecessary influence in our affairs.

Condemning the involvement of ‘so-called journalists’ in the USAID ops in India, WikiLeaks has quoted Arnab Goswami on his expose, saying, “USAID Scandal Hits India: ‘No such thing as a free lunch… journalists of all people should know this!’”

The non-profit organisation on Monday released a report claiming that the United States paid over $472 million to Internews Network, a global media NGO for promoting covert censorship and media control.

In a tweet shared on X, WikiLeaks wrote, "USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, "Internews Network" (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and "training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives. The operation claims “offices” in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kyiv, Bangkok and Nairobi..."

WikiLeaks citing Republic further strengthens our resolve to expose this long operating ecosystem of convenience, no matter who it pricks as there is a viral national demand to identify and disclose the identity of the ‘so-called journalists’.

Arnab Exposes USAID: How US Took Over Bangladesh With USAID Help

In his video, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network has revealed that it is with the help of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), that the United States carried out the regime change operation in Bangladesh and took over the country, resulting in excessive violence and constant attacks on the minorities including Hindus.

With the help of USAID, the United States infiltrated the Bangladeshi society, bought people and completely destroyed the country's sovereignty and peace. In the name of a students' protest, US carried out a military coup; all because the then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina denied them a base in St. Martin Island. Goswami has revealed that a video of a former US diplomat, Mike Benz has been doing rounds on the internet in which he has explained how Americans used USAID to take over Bangladesh using agents in their social system.

‘There Is No Free Lunch’: Arnab Attacks ‘Sellout’ Journalists

In the 6-minute-long video shared widely on social media, Goswami has flagged concern about USAID infiltrating India via the media, through certain "sellout" journalists. He accused USAID of not only operating in India under the guise of activism but also funding journalists to propagate foreign influence.

According to Goswami, USAID has indirectly sponsored some journalists ‘who must be very shady’ and while journalists should be the first people to know there is no free lunch and where the money is coming from, some journalists in India are very happy taking money from USAID. The Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network further said that as long as the money comes through a circuitous third route so they feel they can't be caught, the journalists are happy taking that money.

Breaking the bubble of these ‘so-called journalists’, Goswami said that they will be caught and some of their names are also circulating now. He alerts the citizens of the country to find out who these sellouts are and understand how they conceal their selfish motives in the name of activism, NGO work and working for the good of the society.

In the video, Arnab Goswami has explained how money is routed through an organization which has a few journalists on its board and advisory committees. He says that he doesn't know if there are payments involved but these journalists are definitely in positions of power and therefore indirectly, these journalists are benefiting from money from USAID. He has questioned these ‘journalists’ from taking money from an organisation that also funds the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

This viral trend has sparked an intense debate across social media platforms calling for a full investigation into the affiliation of the journalists participating in these operations and how free lunches are not acceptable.

Congress Link to USAID Funding in India

Arnab Goswami has also exposed the Congress link to USAID funding in India via Sam Pitroda, who has an NGO in the United States, Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI), alongside Nina Fedorov and Sarah Farley, both of whom have deep ties with the government organizations and global foundations. In the video, Pitroda's GKI received funding from several people, including USAID and the Rockefeller Foundation.