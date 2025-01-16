Search icon
Published 20:39 IST, January 16th 2025

Will Improve Quality of Life: PM Modi on 8th Pay Commission

PM Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government's decision to constitute the eighth pay commission will boost consumption and improve the quality of life.

He said on X, "We are all proud of the efforts of all Government employees, who work to build a Viksit Bharat. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption." 

PM Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners. 

