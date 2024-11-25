Will Schools Reopen in Delhi-NCR Amid Air Pollution? Here's What Supreme Court Told CAQM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to relax the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures aimed at curbing severe air pollution in Delhi. The Court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

Court Suggests Resumption of Physical Classes Despite Air Pollution

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said a large number of students did not have air purifiers at home and therefore there may not be a difference between children at home and those attending schools.

No Relaxation of GRAP-IV Without Sustained AQI Improvement

The court, however, declined to ease the stringent anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi-NCR, stating that it would only consider such a step if there was a sustained decline in Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

It emphasised that it could not lower restrictions to GRAP-3 or GRAP-2 without clear evidence of improvement.

Support for Workers Affected by Construction Bans

Acknowledging the hardships faced by sections of society, particularly laborers and daily wage workers, due to GRAP-4 measures, the bench directed state governments where construction activities are banned to utilize labor cess funds to support affected workers.

What is the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV)

GRAP-4 restrictions primarily include limiting the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

First implemented in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan is a framework designed to tackle air pollution in the capital and its surrounding regions based on the severity of pollution levels.

GRAP-IV is the most stringent set of emergency measures activated when air quality levels in Delhi and surrounding regions deteriorate to the "Severe+" category.

These measures include a ban on non-essential construction activities, halting the entry of non-CNG and non-electric commercial vehicles into the city, and limiting industrial operations.

Delhi-NCR Ongoing Battle with Winter Air Pollution

The GRAP framework was implemented in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to fight recurring air quality crises, particularly during winter.

Over the years, vehicular emissions, stubble burning, industrial activities, and construction dust have emerged as significant contributors to pollution.