Winter Special Train On Shimla-Kalka Heritage Line To Boost Tourism In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced the launch of a new train service connecting Kalkaji in Delhi to Shimla, providing a major boost to tourism in Himachal Pradesh. The new red-coloured train is designed to provide travellers with a scenic and comfortable journey to the hill state, offering them a chance to enjoy the picturesque beauty of Himachal Pradesh during the ride.

Sharing a video of the new train on X, Vaishnaw expressed his excitement about the initiative, writing, "New train for Kalkaji Shimla. Ready for giving a new experience in the scenic Himachal." The new service is expected to cater to tourists and locals alike, offering a more accessible and comfortable travel option to the region.

Winter Season Special Trains on the Shimla-Kalka Railway Line

The Northern Railways, in order to further enhance the travel experience for visitors to Shimla, has announced special winter trains on the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line. The trains are set to operate until February 28, 2025, with the goal of attracting tourists during the holiday season. The special trains have already received an enthusiastic response, with 81 passengers boarding the train on its first day of operation.

Train number 52443 will depart from Kalka at 8.05 am and arrive in Shimla at 1.35 pm. The return service, train number 52444, will leave Shimla at 4.50 pm and reach Kalka by 9.45 pm.

These special trains can accommodate around 156 passengers across seven coaches, including three general coaches two each of chair car and first class. The trains will make stops at popular stations such as Dharampur, Barog, Solan, Kandaghat, and Summerhill, allowing passengers to explore the scenic route along the way.