  • Woman Arrested at Delhi Airport For Trying to Smuggle in Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Published 14:11 IST, December 17th 2024

Woman Arrested at Delhi Airport For Trying to Smuggle in Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh

A woman has been arrested at the international airport here for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh into the country by hiding it in her rectum, the customs department said on Tuesday. The 44-year-old woman was intercepted on Sunday following her arrival from Kathmandu.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Arrested For Trying To Smuggle In Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh At Delhi Airport | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A woman has been arrested at the international airport here for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh into the country by hiding it in her rectum, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old woman was intercepted on Sunday following her arrival from Kathmandu.

"A detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of three oval-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form having gross weight of 770 grams inclusive of green colour and transparent adhesive tapes used for packing/concealment ejected by the passenger voluntarily from her rectum," it said.

A rectangular-shaped gold bar weighing 681 grams and valued at Rs 50.03 lakh was extracted from the gold paste recovered from the passenger, the customs department said in a statement.

The passenger, who hails from Maharashtra, admitted that she had brought the gold as chemical paste "from Dubai to Bangkok to Nepal and from Nepal to Delhi", it said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:11 IST, December 17th 2024

