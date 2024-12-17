Woman Arrested at Delhi Airport For Trying to Smuggle in Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh

New Delhi: A woman has been arrested at the international airport here for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh into the country by hiding it in her rectum, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old woman was intercepted on Sunday following her arrival from Kathmandu.

"A detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of three oval-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form having gross weight of 770 grams inclusive of green colour and transparent adhesive tapes used for packing/concealment ejected by the passenger voluntarily from her rectum," it said.

A rectangular-shaped gold bar weighing 681 grams and valued at Rs 50.03 lakh was extracted from the gold paste recovered from the passenger, the customs department said in a statement.