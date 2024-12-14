Woman Charred To Death In Haryana's Nuh As Violence Erupts Between Two Groups

Nuh: A woman was allegedly charred to death after violence erupted in Haryana 's Nuh between two groups of people. The incident occurred in Laharwadi village, under the jurisdiction of the Puhana police station area, where clashes between two groups escalated into stone pelting and violence causing injuries to several others apart from one death. According to the reports, the woman was allegedly set on fire during the clash leading to her death.

Following the incident, a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been ensured in the area to maintain law and order. The police teams are also probing the incident to ascertain the people behind the incident.

As per the police, the violence broke out on Friday evening when old disputes between two groups led to the altercation. The tension between the two factions suddenly escalated into massive stone pelting and arson. Reports suggested that a fire broke out during the incident causing the death of a woman. However, the family members of the deceased

Her family alleges that she was set on fire by the accused during the stone pelting. However, the opposing side claims that it was a case of self-immolation. Police have registered a case under various sections and are actively investigating the matter. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The investigating officer, said, "Yesterday, we received information that a woman died because of fire. Upon receiving this information, we reached the spot, and the necessary details were gathered, the dead body has been sent for post-mortem."

Reportedly, earlier, both groups had been called to the office of the DSP to resolve an ongoing dispute. The victim’s family had demanded the arrest of the accused, while some villagers urged that the accused be allowed to return to the village. This escalated into a confrontation, eventually leading to stone pelting and the tragic death of the woman.