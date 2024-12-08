Search icon
Published 14:30 IST, December 8th 2024

Woman Chased and Bitten by Dogs in Critical Condition in Thane

A woman in Thane's Titwala was chased and bitten by dogs late at night; she was rescued by the building watchman and is currently in critical condition.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Critical After Being chased and Bitten by Dogs in Thane | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Thane: A 68-year-old woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Titwala in Thane district before she was rescued by the watchman of a nearby building, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 2am on Friday and a video of the horrific incident, in which the woman can be seen desperately fending off the dogs even as they continue to bite and make attempts to drag her, went viral on social media.

"She seems to be a destitute. She was severely injured in the attack and was hospitalised in Ulhasnagar central hospital before being shifted to state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for advanced care. She is in a critical condition. Her statement will be recorded once her health improves," the Kalyan Taluka police station official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:30 IST, December 8th 2024

