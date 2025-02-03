Woman Injured During Quarrel At Marriage Function In Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi: A woman got injured after a quarrel took place during a marriage function over giving space to a car to pass in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, they received an information in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday regarding a quarrel at a marriage function.

Police reached the spot at Ambedkar Bhavan and found out that someone had thrown glasses and water bottles at the guests during the marriage ceremony, causing injuries to a woman.

An inquiry revealed that a vehicle failed to pass through the "baraat" procession, leading to an altercation between its driver and the "baraati" (members of the groom's side). The injured woman was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, from where she was discharged after dressing, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Gokalpuri police station and one Ompal (29) arrested, police said, adding that the matter is being probed further.