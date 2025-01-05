Search icon
Published 20:18 IST, January 5th 2025

Woman, Live-In-Partner Arrested for Beating 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Nagpur

A woman and her live-in partner were arrested for allegedly beating her three-year-old daughter to death near Nagpur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman, Live-In-Partner Arrested for Beating 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Nagpur | Image: PTI / representative

Nagpur: A woman and her live-in partner were arrested for allegedly beating her three-year-old daughter to death in the Khaparkheda area near Nagpur in Maharashtra, according to the police on Sunday.

The crime came to light after the woman carried the body of the girl to her village in Gondia for burial on December 27.

The woman told her relatives that the girl died of pneumonia. She refused to follow funeral rituals and covered injuries on the child's body, after which villagers alerted the police, an official said.

A postmortem report revealed that the girl died of a head injury.

The official informed that when police questioned the woman, she revealed that she and her partner Rajpal Malviya thrashed the child to death in a fit of rage,

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the duo in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 20:18 IST, January 5th 2025

