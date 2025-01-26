Woman Physically Assaults Cab Driver at Mumbai Airport After Missing Flight, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Woman allegedly physically assaulted a cab driver at the Mumbai airport after she missed her flight.

According to the video that surfaced on social media, the woman, reportedly frustrated over missing her flight, took out her anger on the driver, slapping and kicking him repeatedly.

The alleged video, recorded by a bystander, captures the chaotic scene. The man can be heard saying in Hindi, "Daud-daud ke maar rhi hai, uchchal-uchchal kar maar rahi hai"

Eyewitnesses say the incident unfolded after the woman missed her flight and blamed the cab driver for the delay. Instead of taking responsibility for leaving home late, she expressed her frustration by verbally and physically attacking the driver.

The Mumbai Traffic Police reacted to the video on X, urging people to report the incident to the nearest police station. The police took notice of the incident after it went viral.

In their response, the police said, "Request you to report the matter at nearest police station where the incident occurred." They highlighted the importance of addressing the issue at the local level.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the woman involved in the incident has been identified or if any action has been taken against her.