  • Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Satara Village In Pune, Police Probe Black Magic Angle

Published 23:26 IST, January 17th 2025

Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Satara Village In Pune, Police Probe Black Magic Angle

A part of woman's head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village in Pune. The cops suspect black magic angle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo

Pune: The dismembered body of woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed.

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.

"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.

Updated 23:26 IST, January 17th 2025

