Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Woman Tied To Tree, Burned With Iron Rod In Rajasthan’s Bundi Over Witchcraft Accusations

Published 03:15 IST, November 30th 2024

Woman Tied To Tree, Burned With Iron Rod In Rajasthan’s Bundi Over Witchcraft Accusations

A 50-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bundi district was allegedly tortured by a self-proclaimed exorcist and his helpers, who called her a "dayen" (witch).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman Tied To Tree, Burned With Iron Rod In Rajasthan’s Bundi Over Witchcraft Accusations | Image: freepik

Kota: A 50-year-old woman in Rajasthan 's Bundi district was allegedly tortured by a self-proclaimed exorcist and his helpers, who called her a "dayen" (witch). The police confirmed the incident on Friday saying that the accused tied the victim to a tree, cut her hair, blackened her face, and burned her with a hot iron rod for two days to "free" her from an "evil spirit". 

The woman, Nandubai Meena, who lives in Shahpura, was tortured at a local place of worship near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli area. The police said the exorcist and his aides believed she was causing harm to her niece, who had recently married in the village, due to a supposed evil spirit.

The police rescued Nandubai on Friday after being informed about the incident. They filed a case against Babulal, the self-styled exorcist, and two others based on her statement.

Nandubai's family claimed that the incident occurred a few days earlier and that they had reported it to the police on November 27, but no action was taken at the time. They also provided a one-minute video showing the torture, which they said involved some locals helping the accused under the belief that a spirit possessed her.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hindoli Circle) Ajit Meghwanshi explained that Nandubai had reported the incident on November 27 but had returned home afterwards. When the police were trying to find her for a statement, the family released the video to the media on Friday, which helped the police locate her. She was sent for a medical examination.

The police filed a case on Friday evening and arrested Babulal for questioning. Efforts are being made to arrest the other suspects involved in the torture.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:19 IST, November 30th 2024

Rajasthan

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.