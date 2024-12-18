Women Ends Life After Throwing Toddler Daughter Into Well in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after throwing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter into a well in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Hadmatiya village on Wednesday where 30-year-old Bhawna threw her daughter Divyanshi into a well near her house before hanging herself from a nearby tree, police said.

Bhawna's husband, who works in Gujarat, has been informed about the incident.