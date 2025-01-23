Women-Led Development Not Just a Slogan for Modi Govt: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel praised the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) saying, "We believe in women-led development," at the Republic Media Network is hosting the India Women's Summit under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face.

Delivering her key address, the Union Minister said, "..When we talk about women's empowerment, it's a shift from the age-old thought of women-centric development. Our government doesn't believe in women-centric development, but we talk about women-led development. Because we believe in the potential of our women and we believe that they have the capacity to contribute to nation-building."

She further added, "Laws alone cannot address the gender complexities of this nation. So while a top-down approach is a good one, a desired one, what we also need is a bottom-up approach. So we just don't need to focus on empowering women in the lower rung of the society. But we also need to enlarge their roles in the higher levels of decision-making."

Highlighting BJP's efforts in uplifting women towards financial independence, Anurpiya said, "This government has launched a host of schemes in the span of over 10 years. You may be hearing about a lot of schemes in these past 10 years...The PM Ujwala Yojana. There is access to clean cooking fuel. Now, there is additional time left with women which they can use if they will. There is Jal Jeevan Mission. Now, we are providing tap water connections in crores of households..."

India's Women Summit, 2025

The 6-hour long event under the theme — Voices That Empower — will see India’s most influential women sharing insights from their life journeys, challenges they faced, success stories on achieving their goals and be a source for inspiration to many others out there, who are still waiting for the right mentorship. The Summit will touch upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.

Through India’s Women Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions on gender equality, leadership representation, and strategic solutions for advancing women’s empowerment.

Some of the esteemed guests who will be part of the Summit include: Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh ; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer among many others.