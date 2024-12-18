Won't Disrespect Ambedkar Even in My Dreams: Shah Accuses Congress of Distorting Facts

New Delhi: In a sharp and detailed retort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of manipulating facts and distorting historical facts, particularly regarding BR Ambedkar's legacy. Addressing a press conference, Shah went granular, breaking down Congress' pushback against Ambedkar, claiming that the party consistently indulges in "fakery" and historical distortion. Speaking to reporters the Union Home Minister not only provided examples of Congress's alleged misrepresentation but also cited recent instances where artificial intelligence (AI) tools were used to manipulate public perception.

“Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way and I condemn it... Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar, it is against reservation and the Constitution. Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By imposing an Emergency, they violated all Constitutional values”, said the Home Minister, adding that even in his dreams, he would never disrespect Baba Saheb.

Shah's befitting reply comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded his resignation following his (Home Minister) remarks in the Rajya Sabha on December 17. Kharge accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar and called for immediate action. For the unversed, Shah had earlier lambasted the Congress in his speech, accusing the party of being anti-reservation and claiming that it had never worked for the welfare of the backward classes.

‘Nehru, Indira Gave Bharat Ratna to Themselves…’, Shah's All-Out Attack on Congress

"...When the discussion was going on in the Parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, Indira gave Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971 and Baba Saheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990, when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by Bharatiya Janata Party... Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known...", Shah launched an all-out attack against the grand old party.

‘Put My Full Statment in Public, Congress Distorted Facts’

Coming down heavily on Congress, Shah urged the media to put his full statement in front of the public. Moreover he accused Congress of distorting facts. "My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier they made PM Narendra Modi 's edited statements public. When the elections were going on, my statement was edited using AI. And today they are presenting my statement in a distorted manner. I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public. I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation...I also want to say this to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you should not have supported this nefarious effort of Congress. I am very sad that you have also joined this under the pressure of Rahul Gandhi ”, said the Home Minister.

‘All Legal Options to be Examined’

Meanwhile, when asked if the BJP will take legal action against the opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The BJP will examine all legal options. Whatever legal action can be taken inside and outside Parliament, all possibilities will be considered."

