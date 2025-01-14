World Is Looking Up To India To Set Up Data Centres: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that the world is looking up to India to set up data centres. Speaking at the Thuglak 55th-year anniversary program in Chennai, the Union Minister highlighted the efforts of the Union Government to interconnect the grids across the country.

Goyal stated that within three years the government had interconnected all the grids and the power cost in northern India and southern India became exactly the same.

"The world is looking up to India to set up data centres. They want green data centres. They want highly reliable power. No other country has such a large interconnected grid, and therefore they are interested in coming and investing in India. That will create more jobs; that will bring the technology space, artificial intelligence, data analytics--all that business will come to India and India will grow faster and smarter," the Union Minister stated.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme 'India's Rise and the Challenges it Faces', Piyush Goyal said, "The remarkable rise that the nation is witnessing is the result of a structured and outcome-driven approach rooted in clear principles and powered by 5Ds - Democracy, Demographic Dividend, Diversity, Demand & Dependability. According to the Minister, the 10 foundational principles have driven India's rise across 6 key areas-global leadership; economy, manufacturing & investments; innovation & entrepreneurship; infrastructure development; global soft power, and women-led development.

Explaining the rationale for implementing government initiatives, Goyal stated that every program of this government is focused on the welfare of the people and has multi-dimensional benefits.

The Central Government's focus on universal access to food, clothing, shelter, education, healthcare, digital connectivity, piped water at home, cooking gas connections and energy-efficient lighting systems ensures a speedy transition to the sustainable development goals, he reiterated.

While listing out the various achievements of the Government, Piyush Goyal also acknowledged the challenges ahead.

"While we are building inclusive growth, we must confront the evolving realities of a world that tests our unity, security, and aspirations. Our progress faces opposition from those seeking to undermine our hard-earned gains. Yet, the same resilience that has powered India's ascent will guide us through these obstacles," he assured.

Emphasising the commitment of the government, Goyal further stated that every minister and bureaucrat in the centre is trained to become accountable and responsible to the people of India.

He stated, “We aspire for an extraordinary future for the country. It is in this context that I believe RIE stands for resilience, for reform, R, I for innovation, and for inclusiveness, inclusive growth. S for sustainability, for speed, skill, and scale.”