‘Would Have Made Arvind Kejriwal Take a Dip in Yamuna…’: Assam CM Himanta Lambasts AAP Supremo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election rally in the Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency. CM Sarma criticised AAP convenor Kejriwal for his past promise to clean the Yamuna River, saying, "Kejriwal is a lying machine. He had said that he wouldn't contest elections if the Yamuna River isn't cleaned."

The Assam CM further challenged Kejriwal, stating, "If the law had given me the power, I would have made Arvind Kejriwal take a dip in Yamuna before he filed his nomination."

He also mocked Kejriwal, saying, "Kejriwal has become dirty, so he needs to be cleaned. After elections, I will take him to Ganga and Brahmaputra and let him take a bath there, then he will understand that if the government wants, rivers can be cleaned."

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to clean the Yamuna River, saying, "Give PM Modi one year, Yamuna will be cleaned."

The Assam chief minister lashed out at the AAP chief amid the ongoing controversy over the cleanliness of the Yamuna River. Earlier, Kejriwal triggered a row alleging that the Haryana government "poisoned" the water of Yamuna supplied to Delhi.