Yogi Adityanath Brands Opposition’s Stand As That of ‘Danavas and Asurs’

Lucknow: Labelling opposition parties stand on several issues as that of ‘Danavas and Asurs’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all these opposition parties have been exposed in the eyes of public.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , was asked about the stance of opposition parties over Mahakumbh and Hindu unity, to which CM Yogi said, "Devas (Gods) and Danavas (demons) have always been present since the beginning of time. Those who follow Devas talk about the unity of the country, and those who follow Danavas talk about disintegration".

“You cannot understand the idea of Bharat through the discovery of India,” UP CM added.

‘Cannot Understand Bharat Through Discovery of India’

It is pertinent to mention that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had written a book, ‘The Discovery of India’.

Taking a further dig, UP Chief Minister said, “Those who call themselves accidental won’t be be able to understand about Bharat. Those who understand the rich culture of Bharat, Ram and Shakti can only understand the tradition of Bharat”.

‘Opposition Parties Exposed’

Hitting out at the opposition, Uttar Pradesh CM said, “People know the mindset of opposition. They have been exposed completely. Sometimes i wonder, if we expose them more, then they won’t be able to show their faces anywhere”.

UP CM Breaks Silence on Sambhal Violence

Breaking his silence on the Sambhal violence in UP, Yogi Adityanath said that the survey orders were given by the judiciary, but riots, conflict, and chaos erupted in the district.

The UP CM went on to say that temples in Sambhal were destroyed, but no one took cognizance of the matter.

He condemned any kind of damage or violence against religious places. Comparing the riots in Sambhal to a disease, Yogi Adityanath said that it must be treated before it escalates.

Yogi Adityanath's Most Blistering Interview To Arnab Ahead Of Mahakumbh