Yogi Adityanath's Big Statement: Sanatan Dharma Should Be Respected For Saving Civilisations

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Sanatan Dharma should be respected for saving the civilisations adding for centuries it has protected different beliefs but also made an attack on those who tried to destroy it.

"...I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatana Dharma's places of pride in the country and why did they do it? What was the intention behind it? It was a part of the conspiracy to make the whole earth a hell by carrying out these barbaric acts... the lineage and descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed... only Sanatana Dharma can establish world peace..." Yogi Adityanath said.

Speaking at a 'Katha program' of Peethadhishwar Sridharacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi said, “If humanity has to be saved, then there is only one way - respect Sanatan Dharma. If Sanatan Dharma is safe, then everyone in the world is safe.”

He went on to state that the protection of Sanatan Dharma was not only critical to India's spiritual identity but also essential to the well-being of humanity globally.

"It is also our good fortune that our country is moving towards a developed, 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ," said CM Yogi. Chief Minister Yogi also condemned the attacks on places of worship, including in Bangladesh.

"Look at what is happening in Bangladesh. Then earlier what had happened in Pakistan and Afghanistan? I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatan Dharma's places of pride in the country and why did they do it?" the UP CM asked during his speech.

CM Adityanath mentioned the attack on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, calling it a conspiracy to “make hell on earth.”

"It was a part of the conspiracy to make the whole earth a hell by carrying out these barbaric acts, whether it is in Ayodhya's Ram janmabhoomi, Mathura's Krishna janmabhoomi, or in Sambhal, the Hari Har Bhoomi. These temples get destroyed, desecrated or made impure, but the lineage and descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed," he added.

The CM further reiterated that Sanatan Dharma is the only way to establish world peace. The UP CM also participated in the 'Ashtottarshat 108 Srimad Bhagwat Paath, Panch Narayan Mahayagya' at Ayodhya Dham.

"May this Panch Narayan Maha Yagya become the basis for purification of the environment, protection of India and preservation of Sanatan Dharma and may all Indians and followers of Sanatan Dharma receive its virtue," the UP CM said in a post on X.

Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024, after the Supreme Court verdict in 2019 which gave the site to Hindus.

In Mathura, the Supreme Court had accepted various petitions regarding Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Shahi Masjid Idgah. More than 15 suits by different plaintiffs have been filed claiming competing rights over the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the ground that it is the site of the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna (Krishna Janmabhoomi).

In Sambhal, recently a Shiv-Hanuman temple was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment drive on December 14 and opened for prayers a few days ago.